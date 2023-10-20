Union MoS Home visits Ganderbal; Lays Foundation Stones, Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 19 Cr

GANDERBAL, Oct 20: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanad Rai, today visited Ganderbal and laid foundation stones for development works besides inaugurating projects worth Rs 19 crore here at Manasbal Park during an event organized to celebrate the development achievements in the district.

District Development Council Chairperson Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir, PRI members, prominent citizens and other dignitaries were present at the event.

During his visit to Manasbal Park, Union Minister visited several stalls installed by different departments besides inspecting ongoing mega job fair organized by the Employment and Counseling Centre Ganderbal. The fair was a significant effort towards creating employment opportunities under the umbrella of “Berozgar Mukt Ganderbal,” initiative.

On the occasion, Nityanad Rai laid foundation stone for several projects worth Rs 5.39 crore including development of Dignibal Police Colony Road, upgradation of Gujar Pati and Gori Mohalla Link roads at Malshahibagh and upgradation/development of Shuhuma internal links.

He also inaugurated various other vital projects costing an amount of Rs 13.76 crore which included Water Supply Scheme Gojer Pati Telali Basti Wussan, Water Supply Scheme Shuhama (New), New Water Supply Scheme Police Colony Dignibal, Water Supply Scheme Tulmulla Dangerpora and reconstruction Swajaldhara Schemes.

Meanwhile, the Union MoS also presented a cheque amounting Rs 16,89000 to the people of Ganderbal as a Livelihood and Nutritional support under PMMSY.

The Union MoS, while speaking on the occasion, said that the purpose of visiting Ganderbal was to assess the development scenario in the district.

“Efforts are underway to re-establish Kashmir as paradise on earth under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narender Modi, who is always committed towards ensure tourism development Of the UT. In this regard, the Government is ensuring all support to facilitate safety and state of art facilities to the tourists, he added.

To ensure more employment avenues in the UT, the Government has launched several schemes in Agriculture and allied sectors due to which productivity of agriculture and horticulture has increased manifold, he asserted.

Nityanad Rai also commended the district administration for facilitating the local youth to start self-employment ventures and making over 50 percent Panchayats Nasha Mukt. He also appreciated the administration for organizing mega Job fair in which over 7800 local youth participated among which 1180 were selected for various posts.

During his inspection to departmental stalls, the Union MoS handed over sanction letters to the beneficiaries under PMEGP, Golden Cards, UDID Cards and Abha Cards. He also handed over appreciation certificates to several people who have done commendable work in Solid Waste Management and also to Pani Samiti members.

While inspecting the Animal Husbandry stall, Nityanad Rai was informed that 100% vaccination has been achieved for Foot and Mouth Disease and Lumpy Skin Disease. Besides, 164 employment opportunities have been generated through various governmental schemes during 2022-23.

Later, Union Minister witnessed a cultural show presented by the students of various schools of the district.

Earlier, Nityanad Rai inaugurated a Cupping Therapy Unit at the District Disability Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC), Wayil Ganderbal.

On the occasion, Union Minister was informed that the new cupping therapy unit is a valuable addition to the services offered by the DDRC. The cupping therapy unit at the DDRC Ganderbal will provide free treatment to people with disabilities.

Nityanad Rai also reviewed the functioning of various departments including the artificial limb unit and took stock of services being rendered to people with disabilities.

The Union Minister was briefed about the mandate and functioning of the Sakhi Club. Sakhi Club is a women’s empowerment club that provides a platform for women to learn about their rights and access various government services.

On the occasion, Union Minister also witnessed a live demonstration of self-defence activity in case a woman is harassed or molested in a public place.