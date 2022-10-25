Union MoS for Education and External Affairs reaches Ganderbal on two day visit

Visits Sainik School Manasbal, reviews education scenario in district

GANDERBAL, OCTOBER 25, 2022: Union Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh today reached district Ganderbal on his two-day visit under Central Government’s Public Outreach Programme.

On day one, the Minister visited Sainik School Manasbal and Boys Higher Secondary School Safapora.

During his visit to Sainik School Manasbal, the Minister was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir, CEO Ganderbal, Dy. CEO and other officials.

On his arrival, the Minister was presented Guard of Honour by the students of the school.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Sainik School system of education is focused to develop the young cadets with the conceptualization of thinking who can drive the concepts instead of following the readymade formula so that they can compete at all India level examinations.

While complementing the faculty members of the school for nourishing the students, he suggested them to build the young minds with the concept of real life so that they can serve the country with full patriotism. He said that India wants to be Master of the World after 100 years of our independence and asked the students to set their goals in this regard.

While interacting with the students of the school during the interactive session, the Minister said the National Education Policy 2020 proposes various reforms in school education as well as higher education including technical education adding that the Prime Minister is focused to establish an India-centric education system with provision of quality education and equitable access to all students in a sustainable manner so that education system in J&K is at par with other parts of the country.

On the occasion, the welcome address was given by Principal Sainik School Manasbal who also gave a brief about the functioning of the school.

Later, the Minister visited Boys Higher Secondary School Safapora where he chaired a meeting with officers from district administration.

While reviewing the education sector in the district, the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir briefed the minister about the initiatives taken to ensure 100% literacy in the district and briefed him about the recently launched Mashal-e-Gaash Literacy Campaign in the district.

Several success stories on Mashal-e-Gaash Literacy Campaign were also screened on the occasion.

A colourful cultural program and skit on Mashal-e-Gaash Literacy Campaign was presented on the occasion by the students of the school.

On the occasion the minister also met the PRI members of Safapora who demanded Degree College for Safapora.

While replying the issues of the PRIs, the Minister asked the Deputy Commissioner to send proposal in this regard so that same could be discussed.

Meanwhile, the Minister paid obeisance at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple Tullamulla.

Earlier, the minister was warmly received by the Deputy Commissioner, SSP, ADDC and other officers of the district administration here at Mini Secretariat Ganderbal.