Union MoS for Education and External Affairs interacts with DDCs, BDCs, other PRIs of Kangan

GANDERBAL, OCTOBER 26: The two-day visit of Union Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh to district Ganderbal concluded today.

On day two, the Minister visited Degree College Kangan where he interacted with DDC members, BDCs, sarpanchs and panchs of Kangan Sub-Division who apprised him about various demands and raised several developmental issues of the areas.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir, SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, Principal Degree College Kangan, SDM Kangan, faculty members, PRIs and other district officers.

While replying the issues of PRIs, the Minister said that Prime Minister has taken the initiative of public outreach under which Union Ministers are visiting J&K with the view to assess the execution of developmental projects and implementation of various welfare schemes in the UT of J&K besides getting feedback and suggestion from the locals which would be shared with concerned Ministry so that timely and quality solution of the demands is ensured.

He said that Prime Minister is focused to further augment the education system in the UT and New Education Policy has been introduced with the purpose to provide universal education to the students with quality, affordability and flexibility to make India stronger.

Meanwhile, the Minister visited PTS Manigam where various departments had installed stalls to showcase their products and schemes offered. The Minister took a round of the stalls along with Deputy Commissioner, SSP and other officers who keenly observed the local products and enquired about the schemes especially that offer livelihood opportunities to the locals.

On the occasion, the Minister also distributed sports kits, prosthetics and orthotics and hearing aids among the beneficiaries.

Later, the Minster visited Government Boys Higher Secondary School Manigam where he witnessed the culture program presented by school children and also sports events in various categories.

Meanwhile, the Minster also visited Atal Tinkering Lab recently established at Higher Secondary School Manigam where students showcased models based on original innovative ideas which were appreciated by the Minister.

Appreciating the talent of the students, the Minister said that Atal Tinkering Labs provide a platform for the students to use their scientific knowledge and put it to practice and asked the students to put in best efforts to do wonders for the society.