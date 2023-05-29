Union MoS Defence Applauds Project Sampark Of BRO In Jammu

DE Web Desk

Jammu, May 29: Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Monday visited Head Quarter CE (Project) Sampark here.

The Minister was briefed in detail by the Chief Engineer, Brig Tejpal Singh on the entire panorama of works carried out ranging from enhancing defence potential of our defenses as well as constructing and maintaining our strategic lines of communication.

As espoused and guided by Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, he was briefed on the use of new technologies on terra firma to include special engineering challenges like tunnels on our important roads.

“These new technologies would not only ensure safer travel but as well reduce the travel times by a considerable period,” he stated.

Bhatt was also briefed on various welfare measures undertaken for the entire rank and file.

The Minister later addressed the gathering and interacted with the BRO Karamyogis of Project Sampark.

He appreciated for the commendable hard work by BRO Karamyogis and also paid solemn homage to the bravehearts.

The Minister expressed satisfaction on the progress of ongoing works and applauded Team Sampark to keep up the excellent job, said the Jammu based Defence PRO, Lt Col Devender Anand.