Union Ministers visit Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Oct 24: As part of the Union Government’s public outreach programme, Union Minister of State for Ayush, Women and Child Development, Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai and Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey visited Katra today.

Both the minister’s visited Disha Home centre and interacted with the students. On this occasion the students of the house also presented a cultural program. Noteworthy to mention that DISHA is an early intervention and school readiness scheme for children with disabilities covered under the National Trust Act that aims at providing training especially school readiness and counselling to both children and parents.

District Child Protection Officer briefed the Ministers about the activities undertaken by the Child Protection services (CPS) Reasi especially during the times of COVID pandemic. The Ministers were further informed about the financial assistance scheme SASCM and SEHYOG Helpdesk established by Child protection Services Department at Katra.

The Union Ministers planted Chinar saplings in the premises of Disha home centre and distributed stationary items, gifts, Poshan kits, Ayush immunity booster kits and sports kits among the students. The children residing in the home were also invited by the Ministers to visit the statue of unity in Gujarat.