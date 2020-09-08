Union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal, Jitendra inaugurate facilities at Jammu Central University

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday inaugurated new facilities of the Jammu Central University that include a hostel named after Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Singh, who is the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), said this is possibly the first ever Government university where a complex is being named after Mookerjee.

The two Union ministers also inaugurated through video conferencing a guest house, named after founder of the Praja Parishad movement Pandit Prem Nath Dogra, and a road named after Brigadier Rajendra Singh, who died fighting against Pakistani invaders in 1948. (AGENCIES)