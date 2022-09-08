Union Minister Sonowal lays foundation stone for new complex of NISR

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 8: Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone of the new complex of National Institute of Sowa Rigpa (NISR) at Saboo Thang area, here today.

The new infrastructure of NISR will spruce unlock the huge potential that Sowa Rigpa has to offer in the country. This will also provide a much-needed modern platform for propagating this rich India medicinal heritage from the Himalayas. The event was also graced by MoS for Ayush and WCD Dr Mahendra Munjapara and Member of Parliament for Leh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

The new complex will be developed in an area of 120 kanal by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) and will act as the premier centre of Sowa Rigpa in the country. To be built at a cost of Rs 25 crore in the first phase, the revamped NISR complex will be further developed with hospital block, hostels, staff quarters etc. The academic block is scheduled to be completed by 2023.

The Ministry of Ayush is also supporting NISR to set up a herbal medicinal garden spread across an area of 10 hectares. This will not only help conserve valued medicinal plants from the trans Himalayan region but also help in research for further usage in treating human ailments and enriching human lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal, said, “Today, Sowa Rigpa has got a tremendous boost due to PM’s constant effort to promote traditional Indian medicine for the greater good of human kind. We are confident that such steps will boost the popularity of Sowa Rigpa beyond the Himalayan region and help people across the world live a better, healthier and happier life.”

The event was also attended by Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush; Advocate Tashi Gyalson; Chairman of LAHDC; Principal Secretary, Health & Medicinal Education, Ladakh; Dr Padma Gurmet, Director, NISR among other senior officials of Ministry of Ayush Ladakh.