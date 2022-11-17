Union Minister Rameshwar Teli visits far flung Kupwara district, Inaugurates several dev projects

Says Union Government’s developmental initiative percolates at gross root level

KUPWARA, NOVEMBER 17, 2022: Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, Labour and Employment, Rameshwar Teli today said that the benefits of developmental initiative of Union Government have been percolating down at gross root level in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir including far flung Kupwara district.

The Minister, who reached here for a day long visit under Union Government’s Outreach programme, said this during a well attended function at Galizoo, in the out skirts of Kupwara Town.

The Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a dream to make Jammu and Kashmir a developed and prosperous UT, adding that the outreach programme envisages to look after the implementation of Union Government’s developmental schemes and welfare programmes at ground level.

He urged upon the people to take advantage of the schemes of the Government. He said administration is making all possible efforts to saturate the central sponsored people friendly schemes.

The Minister said that Kupwara is a very beautiful place with abundant scope for development of tourism sector. He assured the people that he will take up the matter with Tourism Ministry at union level. He said other issues will also be discussed with concerned Ministries.

The Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray also spoke at the occasion and welcomed the Minister. He also gave a detailed brief regarding saturation of government schemes during the recently concluded ambitious B2V4 programme.

The Vice Chairman DDC also spoke and projected the developmental issues of the district.

The Chairman District Development Council (DDC), Kupwara Irfan Sultan Panditpori, CEO JKBOCWWB, Munir-ul-Islam; Labour Commissioner, J&K, Abdul Rashid War; VC DDC, Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir, DDC Member, Hyhama, Haji Sonauallah Khan, officers, PRIs and people in large number attended the function.

Earlier, on his arrival at Galizoo, the Minister inspected various stalls displayed by different departments and interacted with the stall owners. He took keen interest with the local items displayed on the occasion and asked the concerned to involve more and more youth with the entrepreneurship and self employment generation programmes. He also distributed various benefits including Golden Health Card, Soil Health card, E-Shram cards and sanction letters under PMEGP among the beneficiaries. He also distributed cheques among various specially abled persons. The Minister handed over keys Of commercial vehicles among 5 youth under Mumkin Scheme to enable them to earn their livelihood.

The Minister also inaugurated Indoor Sports Complex at Sports Stadium, Galizoo. The Complex was completed at a cost of Rs.1 crore. The Indoor Stadium is meant for sports activities to boost the physical activities of the youth of Kupwara especially during the winter season. The Minister himself participated in the game of badminton.

The Minister also inaugurated Power Receiving Station worth Rs. 538 lakh at Galizoo. The Station will benefit Kupwara Town, Zangli and Salkoot areas and also relieve existing 2×10 MVA Receiving Station Tikker.

The Minister inaugurated E-Shram Registration Camp at same place.

The Minister distributed gas connections under Ujjwala scheme at Galizoo among the deserving women beneficiaries.

The Minister inaugurated Steel Girder Bridge (92 meter Span) at Kanthpora in Lolab Valley of Kupwara district. The bridge, completed at a cost of Rs.635 lakh, will add connectivity to dozens of villages in the area including Putshia, Doniwari, Kanthpora and Peer Mohalla.

In the afternoon, the Minister interacted with DDC Councillors, BDC Chairpersons, PRIs, besides public delegations including senior citizens, Traders Federations, youth Culbs and SHGs at DC Office Complex Kupwara and received feedback regarding implementation of developmental programmes of the Government. He heard all public issues patiently and gave directions to the concerned officers for timely resolution. He assured them that all demands projected in the interaction programme will be discussed with the LG J&K and higher-ups at union level.

Earlier, the Minister received a detailed feedback from the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara regarding developmental profile of the district. The Deputy Commissioner briefed the Minister about implementation of the development schemes and welfare programmes of the Government.