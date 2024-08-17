Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says action taken by Governor against Siddaramaiah is justified

Hubballi (Karnataka), Aug 17: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday endorsed the action taken by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment ‘scam’ stating that it is justified.

Addressing the media here, he said that those in high positions of power should have respect for the law and the Constitution. The governor has taken appropriate action in this regard.

He said the governor had granted permission for prosecution in the corruption charges against the chief minister. The investigation will be conducted either by the Lokayukta or local authorities.

Joshi said that the chief minister should fully cooperate with the investigation.

Governor Gehlot on Saturday granted sanction for prosecution of Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA site allotment ‘scam’.

In the MUDA ‘scam’, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been “acquired” by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where MUDA developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

Recalling that former Chief Minister Yeddyurappa had resigned on moral grounds when allegations were made against him, the union minister suggested Siddaramaiah too must resign.

In a statement issued by his office, Joshi suggested that Siddaramaiah can pursue legal action if he wishes and noted that the Constitution, drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar, provides even a common citizen with the right to seek legal recourse.

The union minister emphasised that those in public life should maintain clean hands. Only then will people have faith in democracy. Therefore, he urged Siddaramaiah to first resign and cooperate with the investigation.

Joshi clarified that no Central agencies are conducting the investigation. Since their own government (Congress) is in power in the state, they should face an investigation by the Lokayukta.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah often claims to have clean hands and says his political life is an open book. If that’s the case, why is he afraid of any investigation?,” Joshi questioned.

The union minister warned that if Congress tries to politicise the governor’s approval for prosecution against the CM, people themselves will respond and pointed out that no Central investigative agencies are attempting to arrest Siddaramaiah.

Joshi sought to know whether former Governor Hansraj Bhardwaj, who served during Yeddyurappa’s tenure as CM, was a Congress agent and said it is inappropriate to casually label the current governor as a BJP. Speaking lightly about individuals holding Constitutional positions of honour was not acceptable, he added. (PTI)