Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tests positive for coronavirus

NEW DELHI: Union minister Prakash Javadekar Friday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and urged those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

Javadekar, who holds the key portfolios of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Information and Broadcasting; and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises; informed about it on Twitter.

“I have tested #COVID positive today. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days may please get themselves tested,” he said.

Javadekar had received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a private hospital in Pune on March 5.

He had appealed to all the citizens to get vaccinated as and when they become eligible.

Javadekar has been busy with engagements related to his ministries till recently, including a bilateral meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and an event at the French Embassy on Wednesday.

Several top political leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, have also tested positive for coronavirus recently. (AGENCY)