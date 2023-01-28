Union Minister, NC’s Farooq Abdullah Separately Join Special Prayers For Fallen Jawans In J&K’s Samba

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jan 28: Union Minister Jitendra Singh and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday separately joined a special prayer organized for fallen police and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

Abdullah was the first to reach the venue of the 39th ‘Ati Maha Vishnu Yagya’, being solemnized by Sant Bal Yogeshwar Das Maharaj in the premises of Jagan Nath temple at Budhwani and stressed the need for unity to make India strong.

After Abdullah, Singh who is minister of state in the Prime Minister’s office, also visited the venue and participated in the prayer which was also attended by over 100 family members of the security personnel who laid down their lives for the nation.

The 11-day long ‘Mahavishnu yagya’ started on January 26 and a total of 108 ‘Havan kunds’ have been set up inside the sprawling complex to facilitate the next of kins of the slain personnel.

“Guruji is doing a great job to remove the pain of the families of the martyrs. The government can provide financial help and support to the families, but their pain can only be addressed by the religious leaders,” Abdullah told reporters.

Lauding the role of Maharaj, the NC leader, who was accompanied by senior party leaders including Jammu provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta, said the function offers a religious insight and imbibes a spirit of goodness.

“We have to maintain peace and brotherhood as the unity in diversity is the strength of India. Guruji loves all without any discrimination and we need to follow him in true sense to make our country an abode of love,” Abdullah said.