Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar tests positive for COVID-19

CHANDIGARH: Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the latest member of the Narenda Modi ministry to catch the infection.

The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment revealed his COVID-19 status on Twitter on Thursday, urging others to take precautions.

“I consulted doctors and will undergo treatment. I urge all those who came in my contact over the past few days to take coronavirus seriously and get themselves tested,” Gurjar said. (AGENCIES)