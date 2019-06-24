Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh during a meeting with Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman at New Delhi on Monday.

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh during a meeting with Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman at New Delhi on Monday.
Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh during a meeting with Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman at New Delhi on Monday.

Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh during a meeting with Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman at New Delhi on Monday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR