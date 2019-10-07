Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh being briefed by Special Director General, North Zone, Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF), Zulfiquar Hassan, at New Delhi on Monday.

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh being briefed by Special Director General, North Zone, Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF), Zulfiquar Hassan, at New Delhi on Monday.
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh being briefed by Special Director General, North Zone, Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF), Zulfiquar Hassan, at New Delhi on Monday.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh being briefed by Special Director General, North Zone, Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF), Zulfiquar Hassan, at New Delhi on Monday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR