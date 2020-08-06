HomegalleryUnion Minister Dr Jitendra Singh addressing the inaugural session of the two-day...
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh addressing the inaugural session of the two-day International Workshop, jointly organized by Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and the Ministry of External Affairs, at New Delhi on Thursday.
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh addressing the inaugural session of the two-day International Workshop, jointly organized by Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and the Ministry of External Affairs, at New Delhi on Thursday.
Editorial
Monitoring languishing projects
Engaging Senior Residents through ‘Backdoor’