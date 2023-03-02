Union Minister Devusinh Chauhan Concludes Public Outreach Programme At Udhampur

Interacts with PRI members; assesses public issues, demands at Patnitop

UDHAMPUR, Mar 2: Union Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan, today concluded his two day public outreach programme in the district with an exclusive meeting convened with the District Development Councils and Block Development Councils here at Patnitop.

DDC Chairperson, Udhampur, Lal Chand, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Krittika Jyotsna, Post Master General, Jammu Region, Colonel Vinod Kumar, CGM BSNL J&K, Sanjeev Tyagi, SSP, Dr Vinod Kumar, ADDC Ghan Shyam Singh, DDCs and BDCs attended the meeting.

During the interaction, DDCs and BDCs projected several issues and demands which inter alia included tourism promotion, establishment of KV school at Ramnagar and Narsoo, functioning of Ultrasound and X-Ray machine in Sub District Hospital Ramnagar, mobile network problem in different blocks, dilapidated condition of Udhampur–Chenani road, unscheduled power cuts, scarcity of drinking water supply, installation of signal towers, pending liabilities under MGNREGA, shifting of pollution emitting units from industrial area, road connectivity to people of Satta and Basmani, upgradation of post office Ghordi, speedy completion of Mall Kud road and free wifi in government schools,

While responding to demands of PRIs, Union Minister assured that all these will be fulfilled on priority basis.

Later, Union Minister chaired a meeting of officers of postal and telecom department to review the functioning and progress of postal and telecom services in the district.

CGM, BSNL J&K, gave a detailed PowerPoint Presentation on status of BSNL 4G saturation project like FTTH, utilization of Bharat net network, coverage of gram panchayats, special pilot for FTTH growth in villages using Bharat net network through Bharat Net Udyami, development projects being undertaken to provide internet connectivity in J&K, constraints and requirements of J&K circle for successful rollout of 4G saturation project.

He apprised the Union Minister of utilization of Bharat net in which 115 locations have been identified in Udhampur district, so far.

Union Minister said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has approved a special plan under which every village will be covered with 4G mobile services by the end of this year. Also, each village will be connected with optical fibre which will provide high speed internet. He added that Department of Posts has made a plan under which each village will have banking facilities within 5 km of its periphery.

While reviewing the progress of postal services in the district, Post Master General, Jammu Region, briefed the Union Minister about the functioning of the postal department.

Union Minister stressed upon the need to take all requisite measures to improve the postal services with special focus on far flung and remote areas.

Referring to the mobile connectivity, Union Minister said that government is committed to provide mobile connectivity in every village in this modern era.

Union Minister lauded the efforts of the district administration in effective implementation of different centrally sponsored public oriented schemes in the district.

Later, Union Minister visited local area including Sanasar and inspected the ongoing development projects and flagship schemes there. He also inspected ongoing tile works, flower valley, face lifting, existing fountain with laser sound system at Patnitop and ongoing up gradation work on Bus stand, Sanasar.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner briefed the Union Minister about the ongoing developmental works in the area.