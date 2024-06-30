Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla Gets Additional Charge Of DoPT

New Delhi, June 30: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been given additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India.

According to a notification issued by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel and Training on June 29, Bhalla will be taking up the additional responsibility until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders.

“The Competent Authority has approved assignment of additional harge of the post of Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training to Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS (AM:1984), Home Secretary upon superannuation of Ms S. Radha Chauhan, IAS (UP:1988) on 30.06.2024 and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the notification read.

