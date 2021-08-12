Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla gets one year service extension

New Delhi, August 12: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday approved the service extension of Ajay Kumar Bhalla as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs for a period of one year beyond his present tenure.

His present tenure was supposed to end on August 22, 2021.

Bhalla, a 1984-batch IAS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as Home Secretary on August 22, 2019. (Agencies)