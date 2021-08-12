J&K Govt to issue ‘Special ID’ cards to secretariat employees

Jammu, August 12: Entering the Civil Secretariat premises in the twin capital cities of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will no longer be a ‘cakewalk’ for everyone as the Government will soon be issuing special QR Code printed Identity Cards to its employees.

“To facilitate smooth entry of Civil Secretariat employees in both Jammu and Srinagar premises, new identity cards will be issued with QR code (Quick Response Code) printed on them, to prevent any fake or unwanted movement in the security zone complexes,” said an official.

However, the General Administration Department in an order issued have directed that all departments shall nominate Nodal Officer (s), not below the rank of Additional Secretary who shall forward the necessary details of the employees working in their Departments to the Senior Superintendent of Police (Security), Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, as per the format provided along-with a recent passport size photograph:

As per the order the Senior Superintendent of Police (Security) shall entertain requisitions from the concerned Nodal Officer (s) only, who shall forward such details with due diligence and the details of attached staff in various Departments shall be furnished separately in respect of which a temporary paper based identity card valid for six months shall be issued, as per the past practice.

It further read that the Information Technology Department shall provide the necessary software solution along-with QR Code and technical support by deputing one official for the purpose of issuance of new type Identity Cards immediately and all employees upon transfer or retirement shall deposit their Identity Cards with the SSP (Security), Civil Secretariat, necessarily.

“The No Objection certificate in this regard, from the SSP (Security), Civil Secretariat shall be a pre-requisite for the issuance of LPC or processing of pension case (s) as the case may be and in case of loss of Identity Card, once issued to any employee, a fresh card shall be issued only after deposition of Rs 5001- in the Government treasury and on production of a Police report in the Secretariat in this regard,” read an order.

Apart from this, the Jammu and Kashmir Administration has also constituted a team of officers to monitor the daily attendance of the employees working in various departments in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu. (Agencies)