Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Gurudwara Chati Patshahi in Rainawari

Srinagar, Oct 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Gurudwara Chatti Patshahi in Rainawari area here on Wednesday, officials said.

After the public rally in Baramulla district in north Kashmir, Shah returned to Srinagar and attended a function at the Raj Bhavan here, the officials said.

They said immediately after the function ended, Shah visited Rainawari area of the city and paid obeisance at the Gurudwara Chatti Patshahi.

He was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha and some BJP leaders.

The Union Home Minister also interacted with the devotees, the officials added. (Agencies)