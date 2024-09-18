Union Home Minister Amit Shah Appeals To J&K Voters To Exercise Franchise

New Delhi, Sept 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to cast their votes as the first phase of the J&K assembly elections began on Wednesday. He said that only a government with a strong will can create a terror-free J&K to protect the citizens’ rights and speed up development work.

Click Here To Join Daily Excelsior on WhatsApp And Get Latest News

“Only a government with a strong will can create a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir, protect the rights of the citizens there and speed up development work. Today, my appeal to the voters going to vote in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is to vote in large numbers to form a government that is committed to the education of the youth here, employment, empowerment of women and ending separatism and nepotism in the region–first vote, then refreshment,” said the Union Home Minister.

The voting process that began at 7 am will conclude at 6 pm, per the Election Commission of India.

24 Assembly constituencies across Jammu and Kashmir are going to polls–16 Assembly seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region will go for polls in the first phase of elections.