Union Health Secy visits AIIMS Jammu, inaugurates various facilities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Union Health Secretary, Apurva Chandra today visited AIIMS Jammu at Vijaypur in Samba district wherein he inspected various departments and inaugurated various facilities meant for patients as well as students.

He was accompanied by Ankita Bundela Mishra (Joint Secretary, PMSSY, Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare) and Vijay Kumar Sinha (Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare).

The Secretary’s visit was met with great enthusiasm and served as a source of inspiration, encouragement, and motivation for the entire AIIMS Jammu community. The visit not only showcased the Institution’s progress but also reinforced our commitment to excellence in healthcare and medical education.

The Union Health Secretary and was warmly received by the Executive Director (ED) & CEO, AIIMS Jammu, Prof (Dr) Shakti Kumar Gupta and the Deputy Director Administration (DDA), Lt Col Prabhat Sharma, of AIIMS Jammu. A comprehensive presentation about AIIMS Jammu was made by ED & CEO, AIIMS Jammu, highlighting the Institution’s achievements and future plans.

Chandra toured various facilities within the Academic Block, including the Poison Information Centre, Central Library, Lecture Halls, Cafeteria, and the College of Nursing. He also inspected the Outpatient Department (OPD), including the registration counters and patient navigation system, before proceeding to the diagnostic facilities.

He also inaugurated the 24×7 Digital Library (a unique facility among all AIIMS), 24×7 Diagnostic Lab (for pathological, microbiological, and biochemistry tests) and “Indoor Navigation System” for the ease of patients to reach their desired department/destination.

The Union Secretary also visited the Emergency Services, ICU, Operating Theatres, AYUSH Block, Night Shelter, and Sports Complex. The tour continued with visits to the J&K Bank, Jan Aushadhi, and Amrit Pharmacy. The day concluded with a visit to the Shopping Complex, Mess, and Residential Complex, showcasing the living quarters for staff.

A key highlight of the visit was the Secretary’s address to the staff, residents, C-DAC team, Patient Care Managers, Patient Care Coordinators, and faculty. He engaged in meaningful discussions with faculty members, encouraging them to persist in their pursuit of knowledge and service.