Uniform Civil Code | Law Commission Seeks Views Of Public, Religious Organisations

New Delhi, Jun 14: Amid a raging debate on the need to introduce uniform laws for every citizen of the country, the Law Commission of India has solicited the views and ideas of the public and recognised religious organizations to examine the Uniform Civil Code, officials said on Wednesday.

The Law Commission has given 30 days to the respondents to present their views.

The 22nd Law Commission of India is among other things examining the Uniform Civil Code on a reference sent by the Ministry of Law & Justice, they said.

Initially, the 21st Law Commission examined the subject of the Uniform Civil Code, soliciting the views of all the stakeholders through its appeal along with a questionnaire dated 7.10.2016 and further public appeals/notices dated 19.03.2018, 27.03.2018 and 10.4.2018. It had been received an overwhelming response from the respondents.

An official said the 21st Law Commission issued the consultation paper on “Reforms of Family Law” on 31.08.2018.

“Since more than three years have lapsed from the date of issuance of the said Consultation Paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various court orders on it, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the issue,” he said.

Accordingly, the 22nd Law Commission of India decided again to solicit the views and ideas of the public at large, as well as recognised religious organisations about the Uniform Civil Code.

“Those who are interested and willing may present their views within a period of 30 days from the date of Notice through the “click here” button or by email at membersecretary-lci[at]gov[dot] into the Law Commission of India,” the official added.

In May 2022, the Uttarakhand government formed a committee to examine its implementation in the state.

Earlier, in May, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the majority of work on drawing up the draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been completed and the government-constituted committee will submit its proposals by June 30.

In October 2022, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced the formation of a committee for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

However, some political leaders have spoken in favour of uniform laws for all communities in the country, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) termed it “an unconstitutional and anti-minorities move”, adding that the “rhetoric” on the UCC was nothing but an attempt by the governments of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, as well the central government to divert the public attention from concerns around inflation, economy and unemployment.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal to formulate and implement personal laws which will apply uniformly to all citizens regardless of their religion, gender, and sexual orientation.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution, which stipulates that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

In the BJP’s 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the party had promised the implementation of UCC if it came to power. (Agencies)