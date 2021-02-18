‘Unfinished’ allowed me to forgive myself for always running: Priyanka Chopra

NEW DELHI, Feb 18: Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas says her memoir “Unfinished” is not about her laurels but a “sort of dissection” of her failures, sadness and struggles, a way of letting go of her insecurities and forgiving herself for always chasing the next goal.

A former Miss World, an actor and a producer who made a mark in Bollywood and also across the seas in TV shows and films, Chopra Jonas has always been a high achiever and is already the subject of three biographies.

But “Unfinished”, which charts her early days, family life and a two-decade career in the entertainment business, happened because she wanted to commemorate the journey herself, Chopra Jonas said.

“I am at a place in my life where I can look back and introspect and I thought it was as good a time as any to pen down this journey I’ve been on. It allowed me to sort of forgive myself for always running and it gave me the ability to forgive my own insecurities that I had when I was younger. The process of writing the book was very healing for me,” the 38-year-old actor said in the email interview. The writer in her was always there, she said, but she was afraid of the structured writing that comes with penning a book.

“I really wanted this book to not be about my achievements and laurels. Because I started writing it at a time when I was home and I had the ground beneath my feet, I sort of treated it like a journal.

“A lot of introspection happened very organically-a sort of dissection of my failures, my sadness, and the times in my life where I have struggled. I don’t know how it became that book, but I think that’s the book I internally wanted to write,” she said. (PTI)