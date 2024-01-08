Unemployment rate rapidly growing in J&K: Tara Chand

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 7 : Chairman, Campaign Committee of J&K Pradesh Congres and former Dy. Chief Minister, Tara Chand expressed serious concern over rapidly growing unemployment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a workers’ meeting in border town of Khour today, former Dy Chief Minister urged the present Government in J&K to explore the possibilities of employment, both for educated as well as skilled unemployed youth. He said youth of rural areas especially border villages only had hope to serve the country in army and para military forces but the present Cenrtal Govt had snatched their right by introducing Agni Veer Yojna.

Before 2014, the previous Governments led by Congress organized special recruitment drives for border villages and gave this opportunity to lakhs of youth, he said.

Appreciating the then Congress led Govt in In J&K, Tara Chand said that Rehber-e-Taleem, Rehber-e-Zirat, Rehber-e-Khel were the Schemes brain child of then Govts to adjust educated trained unemployed youth. About 70,000 daily wagers / casual labours were engaged in PHE , PDD and other allied departments but the present govt. after a gap of about 10 years didn’t take single initiated to regularise them and gave only repeated assurances.

JKPCC leader said elections if held in UT, party will fight only on local issues as present dispensation degraded our State and snatched the special status which we earlier had. Tara Chand appealed to the workers present in the meeting to aware the general public about the evils of Bhartya Janata Party and their callous attitude towards Jammuites. Congress will strongly fight to restore the Statehood for J&K before holding elections, he asserted.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included- Jagattar Singh, Madan Lal, Jagdish Sharma, Pawan Kumar, Jagu Ram, Jameet Ram, Mangesh Kumar, Devinder Singh, Capt Kali Dass, Romesh Verma, Hans Raj, Tarsem Singh, Bachan Lal, Parbhat Singh and others.