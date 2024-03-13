Unemployment, Inflation And ‘Bhagidari’ Are Crucial Issues Country Is Facing: Rahul

DHULE, Mar 13: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said unemployment, inflation and “bhagidari” were crucial issues that the country was facing, and accused the Centre of diverting the attention of people from the real problems.

Interacting with people at Dondaicha village in Dhule district of Maharashtra during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi said conducting a caste census will be a historic and revolutionary step.

Gandhi and the Congress have been repeatedly assuring that if his party forms a Government at the Centre, it would carry out a caste census. “Economic and financial survey will be the next step and I will do it. Dalits, poor people from the general category, minorities and tribals will know where they stand.

Unemployment, inflation and ‘bhagidari’ (share) are crucial issues that the country is facing,” he said. Gandhi claimed that media, the Election Commission, bureaucracy, private hospitals, educational institutions have no representation from the poor from general category, Dalits, tribals or minorities.

He also said that Rs 16 lakh crore of rich people have been waived by the Modi Government. “So why can’t the Government waive the dues of farmers?” he asked.

The former Congress president claimed that 22 people in the country have the same amount of wealth as possessed by 70 crore people. “Fifty per cent of the population has three per cent of the country’s wealth while 22 people have more than 50 per cent wealth.

Since you don’t ask questions, your attention can easily be diverted,” he said. Referring to the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for short-term induction of soldiers in the armed forces, he said Agniveers will not get martyr’s status or pension.

“The Centre wants to divert the pension amount and the money spent on training soldiers to defence business of private companies,” he alleged. Gandhi’s yatra entered Maharashtra on Tuesday in its last leg. It will culminate in Mumbai on March 17. (Agencies)