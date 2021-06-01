Under-utilization of Testing and Vaccination capacity not acceptable, says LG

*Visits Anantnag, reviews COVID preventive measures

ANANTNAG, June 1: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today called for institutionalizing the three-tier of patient care within the hospital by categorizing nurses in three modes, to be implemented across the UT.

First category of nursing staff for registration and counseling of patients, second for timely medicines & injections, and third group for hourly monitoring of oxygen inflow to patients as per the requirement. This will ensure the best possible care for patients, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor was on his visit to Anantnag to review Covid containment and preventive measures in the district, wherein he directed the Principal GMC, Anantnag and CMO to categorize the nurses into the above-mentioned modes to provide better care to the patients.

While taking a comprehensive review of testing and vaccination rate of the District, the Lt Governor called for scaling up of testing in Micro containment zones and areas with high positivity rate on priority to break the chain of transmission and provide required care to Covid positive individuals.

Underutilization of Testing and Vaccination capacity is not acceptable. Health Department and District Administration at all levels must work on a mission mode to ensure that testing and vaccination is being done at par with their available capacity to reduce the positivity rate, the Lt Governor maintained.

Terming strong health care system at grass root level as key to tackling the ongoing pandemic, the Lt Governor asked the concerned officials to ensure linkages of Panchayat Covid Care Centres with PHCs, besides availability of Doctors for consultation with the patients.

Stressing on the need to generate awareness among rural population about available health care facilities at Covid Care Centres, the Lt Governor remarked that the information flow to the people must be a continuous process.

He also underlined the need to encourage people, especially those who tested positive or having Covid symptoms to isolate themselves at CCCs for the safety of their family members, besides containing the impact of the virus.

The Lt Governor asked the DCs and SPs to lead the containment activities in their respective districts and ensure effective implementation of containment measures and strict compliance of Covid protocols.

He further called for collaboration with PRIs, besides directing BDOs, Tehsildars and other Government officials for ensuring vaccination coverage as well as proper functionality of Covid Care Centres in Panchayats.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor addressed the faculty members at GMC Anantnag, who are serving on the frontline of Covid-19 pandemic and encouraged them to continue working with the utmost dedication and zeal to effectively control the spread of Corona Virus.

The Lt Governor interacted with Dr. Owais H Dar, Consultant Radiologist at GMC Anantnag. Dr. Dar selflessly served the people through online and tele-consultation while he was in quarantine. The Lt Governor also appreciated Shabina Kouser, an MPFHW for her dedicated service.

He asked the Health Department and District Administration to felicitate such Corona Warriors and acknowledge their contribution in the fight against Covid pandemic.

Earlier, the Lt Governor enquired about Covid care facilities at GMC Anantnag including availability of oxygen support beds, Oxygen Generation Plants, regular rounds of HoDs and senior doctors in Covid wards, the functionality of life-saving equipment, availability of tele-medicine services etc.

Dr. Shoukat Jeelani, Principal GMC, Anantnag informed the Lt Governor that the Hospital is having the capacity of 120 Covid dedicated beds with 40 ICU beds.

Dr Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, while giving the overview of the Covid containment measures being taken in the district apprised the Lt Governor that 77% of HCW, and 61.78% above 45 years age-group have been covered with first dose of vaccine and 2377 Covid kits have been distributed in the District.

Later, the Lt Governor inspected “Shifa” multifacility/multipurpose mobile van which provide on-spot facilities viz RAT testing, Vaccination and distribution of masks & hand sanitisers to the general public especially in the rural and far flung area.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services, Kashmir and other senior officers accompanied the Lt Governor during his visit.