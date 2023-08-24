Under The Guidance Of PM, We Have Come A Long Way In The Last Four Years: LG Sinha

Lt Governor addresses Joint Session of ICCR & Indian Agricultural Universities Association at SKUAST-Kashmir

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the Joint Session of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Indian Agricultural Universities Association at Shalimar Campus of SKUAST-Kashmir.

The session was attended by Vice Chancellors of various universities, experts from India and young leaders from 9 countries and deliberations were held on redefining agricultural education to leadership, entrepreneurship, employment and discovery.

In his address, the Lt Governor shared the revolutionary transformation taking place in the Agriculture & allied sectors.

He said the new innovation in Agricultural science and technology has been continuously evolving and Agri 4.0 technology, its application and research is breaching new frontiers.

“J&K’s Agriculture & allied sectors powered by Holistic Agriculture Development Program are offering multi-fold growth opportunities to our farmers and agri-entrepreneurs,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor congratulated the members of Agricultural Universities, Agri-Entrepreneurs, experts and faculty of SKUAST and hardworking farmers of our country for robust growth in the sector.

“Our Agricultural universities with their futuristic and courageous initiatives are leading the path of dynamic economic growth, excellent collaboration and increasing global cooperation to redefine agricultural education and skill development,” he said.

He said the success of SKUAST in promoting Agricultural Education through international collaboration, assistance in policymaking, entrepreneurship is a living proof that given a proper enabling environment, our experts and scientists working in this important sector are second to none.

Highlighting the reforms introduced across the sectors, the Lt Governor said, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Jammu Kashmir has come a long way in the last four years.

From new highways, rural roads to agriculture and industry 4.0 technology we are witnessing the beginning of a qualitative change and tremendous growth in every sector, he said.

The Lt Governor also made valuable suggestions for sustainable and commercially viable agriculture sector.

Our future goals must focus on commercial agriculture; bringing rural innovation into mainstream, encourage inter-disciplinary approach, inspiring youth for Integrated Farming and transformation of our universities into the cradle of future entrepreneurs, he said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor released Srinagar Declaration of the Indian Agricultural Universities Association, a Multi-institutional MoU among all State Agricultural universities as a part of the educational reform program of SKUAST.

Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President, Indian Council for Cultural Relations also spoke on the occasion and shared his views on increasing global cooperation in the agriculture sector.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr Nazir A Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Kashmir; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Dr RC Agrawal, Deputy Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research and senior officers were also present.