Under PM’s guidance, J&K emerges hub of education in country: Sinha

‘Enable varsities to contribute to knowledge economy

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Mar 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the foundation day celebration of Cluster University, Jammu at Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women, Gandhi Nagar today.

Congratulating the Cluster University for achieving excellence in quality education, Sinha said that the University, established on 1st March 2017 with five Constituent Colleges, is playing its role of a change agent, with focus on skill development and to transform the vibrant institutions as the centers of new ideas and discoveries.

He highlighted the important role of college campuses & class rooms in enriching the society, creating and nurturing the best talents and stressed upon the necessary changes in sync with the National Education Policy.

“In a new era, the education system & role of a teacher needs to adapt to fast-changing world. Teacher is not just a disseminator of knowledge. A teacher is the one who imparts different skill sets, ignites creativity, innovation in young generation to live a better life,” said the Lt Governor.

“The new invention will not be born out of memories of the past or books, but from a free mind, from a young mind full of curiosity. To make the curiosity, innovation, invention, lifeblood of academic institutions, we must implement recommendations of national education policy”, he added.

Observing that Innovation will be a major contributor to India’s 5 trillion economy, the Lt Governor asked the educational institutions to keep pace with digitalization and future technologies.

“We must remove the burden of textbooks and instill in young students the urge for new discoveries. We must give them courage & strength to explore the unknown and not just syllabus. We should provide them with academic freedom so they get to know themselves and respect their own uniqueness,” he said.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister, Jammu Kashmir has emerged as the hub of education in the country. Our agriculture Universities are also going global. We must enable universities to contribute to India’s knowledge economy, the Lt Governor observed.

All the educational institutions will have to keep pace with evolving world, he added.

Sinha also spoke on the growth registered in various sectors including tourism, industries, livelihood generation, sports and the measures taken to improve services for the people.

The Lt Governor asked the educational institutions and students to collectively participate in the conduct of G20 meeting in J&K. Be the socio-cultural ambassadors of J&K and make the world aware of the diversity of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Educational institutions should also dedicate themselves to actively provide solutions to local problems, he said.

On the occasion, Sinha inaugurated the Laboratory block of School of Sciences of Cluster University of Jammu and laid foundation stone for Examination block to be come up at a cost of Rs 39.35 crores.

Prof. Manoj Gaur, Director IIT Jammu in his keynote address highlighted the need for generating curiosity in students as only creative thinking leads to Innovation. He reiterated that the focus of teaching should be learning and Research as it introduces you a paradigm of new areas.He also emphasized on encouraging a cultural interaction between the universities.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt. Governor, in his address ensured that the CLUJ, a conglomerate of 5 prestigious colleges boasted of a rich Heritage with immense potential which needs to be strengthened by creating ample opportunities for students and providing them Research oriented Education.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secreatry, Higher Education assured his full support to the university and promised leaving no stone unturned in making Cluster University a hub of excellence.

A mesmerizing Cultural programme was presented by the students of CLUJ showcasing the diverse culture of J&K UT. The event was followed by the Prize Distribution Ceremony of YUVTARANG 2022-23 in which Vibhuti Bhat, Sukriti Singh Jasrotia , Mansha Akhtar (GCW ) clinched the Individual Trophies in Rangmanch, Nritya and Saahityam , Anil Kumar (MAM) bagged the Gaayan Vaadan trophy and Komal Sharma (GCOE) lifted the Sanrachna trophy. Institutional Trophies in Rangmanch and Nritya were clinched by (GCW) ,Gaayan Vaadan and Saahityam were lifted by (MAM) College and GCOE lifted the trophy in Sanrachna. The Runners Up Trophy UTTAM was clinched by MAM College and Rolling Trophy SARVOTAM was lifted by GCW Gandhi Nagar.

Distinguished guests included Prof. Umesh Rai, VC, Jammu University, Prof.Sanjeev Jain, Vice Chancellor,Central University, Jammu,Prof. Anju Bhasin. Former founding Vice Chancellor, CLUJ, Prof. Rakesh Sahai, Director IIM, Prof.Yaseem Ashai, Director Colleges, Registrar JU, Academicians, Former Deans CLUJ, members of civil society. Registrar, Controller examination,Financial Advisor Deans of faculties and Principals of Constituent Colleges,Cultural Coordinators, Associate and Assistant deans, faculty and students attended the event. Formal vote of thanks was given by Dr. Twinkle Suri, Dean Students Welfare.