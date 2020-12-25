Under PM Modi’s leadership people of Ladakh feel safe: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal

MUMBAI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Friday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is for the first time that people of Ladakh feel safe.

“The proposal sent by Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA)

has been refused. As a local of Ladakh and representative of people, we have been witnessing the drama by neighboring countries for a long time. For the first time, under the leadership of PM Modi, people of Ladakh feel safe,” he said while addressing the media in Mumbai.

He said till the present leadership in the country is in power, the people of India need not worry as the government is protecting the country from outsiders.

“Till Narendra Modi Ji, Amit Shah Ji is in central government and Rajnath Singh Ji is Defence Minister, people of India don’t need to worry. With steps taken by the government in border areas, whether it is Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh, not even an inch of land can be invaded by outsiders,” he added. (AGENCY)