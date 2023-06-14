Under C2S Programme, Jammu IIT To Design Advanced Chip For Implantable Pacemaker

Jammu, Jun 14: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India (GoI), under the Chip to Startup (C2S) Programme, has awarded a significant grant of Rs 4.8 Cr for Implantable Pacemaker Chip title.

Sources in the IIT Jammu said that Assistant Professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Jammu, Dr Ambika Prasad Shah in collaboration with researchers from IIT Indore, ABV-IIITM Gwalior, IET-DAVV Indore, and SGSITS Indore has secured a significant funding of Rs 4.8 cr for iPACE-CHIP project.

“The primary objective of the project is to design an advanced chip for an Implantable Pacemaker utilizing SCL 180nm/TSMC 130nm CMOS High Voltage, Low power, BCD PLUS technology,” sources said.

They revealed that the iPACE-CHIP, once successfully developed and tested, will be incorporated into the next-generation commercial product of Shree Pacetronix Ltd., with an array of enhanced features.

“The Ministry’s Chip to Startup Programme is an integral part of the Indian government’s vision to establish the nation as a global hub for Electronic System Design and Manufacturing,” sources said adding that the initiative aims to foster a robust semiconductor ecosystem encompassing various facets such as design, manufacturing, packaging, testing, and related services.

“The successful collaboration between Dr Shah, IIT Jammu, and esteemed institutions highlights the spirit of cooperation and innovation that drives the Indian academic and research community,” they said.

Sources added that the successful outcome of the iPACE-CHIP project has the potential to revolutionize the field of cardiac care and implantable medical devices, showcasing India’s technological prowess on the global stage.

Sources added that the Startups will also be promoted in Jammu and Kashmir under the implantable pacemaker chip project.

“The startup will be introduced within two years and it will be also used for types of applications like biomedical, aerospace etc,” they said.

Sources said that Jammu and Kashmir would get most of the benefits of start-ups, adding, “along with this, chips will also be made for ISRO.” (Agencies)