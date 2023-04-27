Unauthorised Vendors Detained, Handed Over To RPF Pathankot: Jammu Stn Dir

Jammu, Apr 27: Acting on several complaints regarding unauthorised vending taking place between Katra-Pathankot, the Station Director Jammu Tawi Railway Station, Northern Railways, Uchit Singhal constituted a team under overall supervision of CMI Jammu to trap the culprits.

Singhal on Thursday said that the team trapped two unauthorised vendors in between Katra-Pathankot and handed over them to Railway Protection Force, Pathankot.

“Unauthorised vending is a very big nuisance happening in the trains and railway premises and any information received is being taken seriously,” said Singhal.

He added that unauthorised vending not only badly affects the passenger experience but can also play havoc with the health of bonafide railway passengers.