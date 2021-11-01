Unauthorised absence from work; DC Srinagar withholds salary of 63 employees

SRINAGAR, Nov 1: On the Directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, a team of Senior Officers of District Administration today conducted a surprise inspection of different offices in Srinagar and checked the attendance of employees.

During the visit, the team found employees of various offices unauthorizedly absent from duties.

Taking serious note of their unauthorized absence, the Deputy Commissioner has ordered withholding salary of 63 employees. Further explanation was also sought from all the absent employees.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar reiterated that such inspections will continue in future also and dereliction of duty including unauthorized absence will not be tolerated at all.

He also passed strict instructions to the concerned office heads against allowing any employee without permission. He asked them to adhere to the office timing to avoid inconvenience to the general public.

In the inspection held today, the inspecting senior officers also checked for presence of Patwaris in couple of Patwar Halqas.