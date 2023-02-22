Unattended Packet Triggers Panic In Jammu And Kashmir’s Udhampur

DE Web Desk

Jammu, Feb 22: A packet left behind by a passenger at a bus terminal in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur triggered panic among people on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Bomb and dog squads were summoned after the packet was found lying unattended. However, nothing suspicious was found in it, they said.

The packet was left behind by a passenger.

Traffic was suspended briefly in the area after the packet was found at the bus terminal.