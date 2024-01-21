Amid Dry Weather, Night Temperatures Drop In Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 21: Dry weather and cold continue in Kashmir Valley amid night temperatures plummeting all across as Srinagar recorded -4.8°C on Sunday.

Pahalgam and Konibal in South Kashmir remained the coldest places with -6.5°C, respectively, on Sunday.

Kashmir Valley has been experiencing warmer days and colder nights in the wake of a dry spell, with no significant weather activity till January 24.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar forecasts generally cloudy weather with light snow over isolated higher reaches from January 25–26, while the weather will turn generally cloudy with light rain or snow over scattered places from January 27–28.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain or snow in many places, very likely during January 29–31, the MeT office said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded below 2.5°C against the normal of -2.3°C on Sunday.

Summer-like weather conditions prevailed in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir valley during the day, as people were seen basking under the sun in parks and on the banks of iconic Dal Lake amid the harshest part of winter, “Chillia Kalan.”.

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 12.6°C on the previous day, which was 6.0°C above normal against 6.4°C.

Qazigund on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway had a low of -5.0°C against -4.0°C a day ago, while Kokernag recorded a low of -2.3°C against the -2.0°C recorded the previous night.

Gulmarg plummeted to -5.0°C against the -4.6°C recorded the previous night. However, it was 3.2°C above normal for the famous ski resort of north Kashmir.

Kupwara recorded a low of -5.7°C against the -4.7°C recorded the previous day. It was 2.9°C below normal for the frontier Kashmir district during this period of the season, the MeT office said. (AGENCIES)