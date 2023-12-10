Unabated Freezing Cold Continue To Grip Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, Dec 10: Unabated cold continues to prevail in Kashmir valley with tourist hot spot Pahalgam remaining the coldest place with -5.5°C on Sunday.

Meteorological office forecast weather to remain dry today, generally cloudy on December 11-12 and cloudy from December 13-16.

“Overall, no significant weather activity and it is likely to remain dry and cold till December 16”, the MeT office said and added “the minimum temperature may see a further fall during the period”.

After experiencing the coldest night of the season at -4.6°C, Srinagar recorded a low of -4.4°C on Sunday and it was 3.8°C below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The maximum temperature recorded at Srinagar was 10.7°C and it was 0.5°C above normal on the previous day.

Pahalgam remained the coldest place in the Kashmir valley with the minimum temperature slipping down to -5.5°C on Sunday against the -5.0°C recorded the previous night. It was 2.3°C below normal for the south Kashmir tourist hot spot.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway recorded a further dip and recorded at -3.0°against the -2.8°C the previous night and Kokernag had a low of -2.0°C against-2.3°C recorded a day ago.

Gulmarg settled down at -4.2°C for the second consecutive day on Sunday and it was 0.5°C below normal for the famous ski resort of north Kashmir.

The mercury at Kupwara further plumutting on Sunday and recorded at -3.4°C against -3.0°C recorded the previous night. it was 1.6°C below normal for the frontier north Kashmir district, the MeT office said.