UN Security Council condemns terror attack in Afghan

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 6: The UN Security Council on Thursday condemned “in the strongest terms” the terrorist attack that occurred on Monday in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

In a press statement, the members of the Security Council condemned the “heinous terrorist attack” which was claimed by ISIL (Da’esh)-K referring to Islamic State’s Afghanistan branch, and resulted in multiple people killed and many wounded.

Reaffirming that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to peace and security in Afghanistan, as well as in the world, the members of the council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

They urged all UN member states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.

“The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,” and “reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means … threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts,” the statement said.

Six people were killed and 13 others were injured in a suicide attack in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Monday afternoon. (UNI)