UN Security Council condemns recent wave of terror attacks in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20:The UN Security Council condemned the recent wave of terror attacks in Afghanistan, including Thursday’s car bombing in the southern city of Qalat-e Gilzay.

On Thursday, the blast hit the office of the National Directorate of Security intelligence agency in Qalat-e Gilzay and damaged the nearby Zabul Provincial Hospital. The attack left at least 20 people dead and over 95 more injured. The Taliban Islamist movement has claimed responsibility for the attack.

“The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the continuing high number of attacks in Afghanistan in recent weeks, and, most lately, in Qalat [Qalat-e Gilzay], Zabul Province, on 19 September, which resulted in at least 20 people killed and more than 95 injured, for which the Taliban have claimed responsibility,” the Security Council said on late Thursday in a statement.

The council also condemned the September 17 attack in the Parwan Province, which killed at least 38 civilians and injured over 80 others.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Afghanistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard,” the statement added.

The Taliban have been boosting attacks in Afghanistan ahead of the presidential election, slated to take place on September 28.

(agencies)