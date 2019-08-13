UN rights chief urges ‘impartial’ probe into Hong Kong violence

By
Daily Excelsior
-

GENEVA, Aug 13: The UN rights chief on Tuesday voiced concern over force used against protesters during massive demonstrations in Hong Kong and called for an impartial probe.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is calling for “prompt, independent, impartial investigation” into alleged excessive force by police against the protesters, her spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters in Geneva. (AGENCIES)
^^^

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR