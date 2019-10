UN charter remains our moral anchor, says Guterres

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 24:In his annual message for UN Day this Thursday, Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres issued a reminder of the role the Organisation should be playing, focusing on the the real problems of real people, as a “shared moral anchor” amid “stormy global seas”.

The Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945, the founding document of the Organisation, which, when ratified by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, officially brought the United Nations into being.

24 October has been celebrated as United Nations Day since 1948. In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly recommended that the day be observed by Member States as a public holiday.

“We are working for a fair globalization and bold climate action”, said the UN chief. “We are pushing for human rights and gender equality ? and saying ‘no’ to hatred of any kind. And we are striving to maintain peace ? while bringing life-saving aid to millions caught up in armed conflict”.

The Day will be marked at UN Headquarters with a concert at the General Assembly Hall, which will be screened live, and available on demand, on UN Web TV. Events are also scheduled to take place at the Paris headquarters of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), including a conference on sustainable cities.

