Moscow, Oct 8: The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 200 soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles, as well as four artillery pieces and two mortars over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Overall, Kiev lost over 21,250 soldiers and 136 tanks since the Ukrainian troops entered the Kursk Region, the ministry added.

(UNI)