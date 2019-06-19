UK Sinha panel on MSMEs submit report to RBI

MUMBAI, June 19: The Reserve Bank has said the
expert committee on the MSME sector, set up in January under
the chairmanship of former chairman of Sebi UK Sinha, has
submitted its report to the governor Shaktikanta Das.
The eight-member committee was set up to review the
framework for the micro, small and medium enterprises, and
suggest long-term solutions for the economic and financial
sustainability for the sector also to study the impact of the
recent economic reforms on the sector and identify the
structural problems impacting its growth.
PTI had inadvertently reported on Tuesday that the
panel was set up that day, while in fact the committee had
submitted its report on June 18.
“The committee held its deliberations including
consultations with various stakeholders and has submitted its
report to the governor,” RBI had said in a statement Tuesday.
The central bank has not shared the report.
One of the objectives of the panel was to examine the
factors affecting the timely and adequate availability of
finance to MSMEs.
The members of the committee included development
commissioner for MSME Ram Mohan Mishra; joint secretary at the
department of financial services Pankaj Jain; SBI managing
director PK Gupta; ICICI Bank executive director Anup Bagchi;
IIM-Ahmedabad professor Abhiman Das; Ispirit Foundation
founder Sharad Sharma and Dvara Trust chairperson Bindu
Ananth. (PTI)
