UK Sinha panel on MSMEs submit report to RBI

MUMBAI, June 19: The Reserve Bank has said the

expert committee on the MSME sector, set up in January under

the chairmanship of former chairman of Sebi UK Sinha, has

submitted its report to the governor Shaktikanta Das.

The eight-member committee was set up to review the

framework for the micro, small and medium enterprises, and

suggest long-term solutions for the economic and financial

sustainability for the sector also to study the impact of the

recent economic reforms on the sector and identify the

structural problems impacting its growth.

PTI had inadvertently reported on Tuesday that the

panel was set up that day, while in fact the committee had

submitted its report on June 18.

“The committee held its deliberations including

consultations with various stakeholders and has submitted its

report to the governor,” RBI had said in a statement Tuesday.

The central bank has not shared the report.

One of the objectives of the panel was to examine the

factors affecting the timely and adequate availability of

finance to MSMEs.

The members of the committee included development

commissioner for MSME Ram Mohan Mishra; joint secretary at the

department of financial services Pankaj Jain; SBI managing

director PK Gupta; ICICI Bank executive director Anup Bagchi;

IIM-Ahmedabad professor Abhiman Das; Ispirit Foundation

founder Sharad Sharma and Dvara Trust chairperson Bindu

Ananth. (PTI)

