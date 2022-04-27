UK, EU warn Musk to comply content rules or face sanctions

London, Apr 27: The UK and EU have warned Twitter to comply with the new content rules or face sanctions such as fines and total ban amid concerns of an increase in hate speech on the micro-blogging site under Elon Musk.

On Monday, the world’s richest man agreed a $44bn (34bn) deal to buy Twitter, thus giving him the control of a platform with 217 million users.

A UK government spokesperson said, “Twitter and all social media platforms must protect their users from harm on their sites. We are introducing new online safety laws to safeguard children, prevent abusive behaviour and protect free speech. All tech firms with users in the UK will need to comply with the new laws or face hefty fines and having their sites blocked.”

The Guardian quoted Thierry Breton, the EU’s commissioner for the internal market, as saying that the Tesla chief would have to comply with the newly agreed Digital Services Act, which requires online platforms to tackle illegal content such as hate speech.

Breton said, “Be it cars or social media, any company operating in Europe needs to comply with our rules ? regardless of their shareholding. Mr Musk knows this well. He is familiar with European rules on automotive, and will quickly adapt to the Digital Services Act.”

He further said that violating the new rules, that would come into force in 2024, would invite fines of up to 6 per cent of global turnover and outright ban for repeat offenders.

Responding to the EU and UK’s warning, Musk tweeted: “The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all.

“By ‘free speech’, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law.

“If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.”

Following Musk’s deal with Twitter, Amnesty International said, “The last thing we need is a Twitter that wilfully turns a blind eye to violent and abusive speech against users, particularly those most disproportionately impacted, including women, non-binary persons, and others.”

According to The Guardian, though Tesla is not involved in the Twitter deal, but its shares have been targeted by speculators after Musk declined to disclose publicly where the $21bn he has committed to the acquisition are coming from.

On Tuesday, Tesla lost $126 billion in value amid concerns of Musk having to sell shares to fund his part of the Twitter buyout. (UNI)