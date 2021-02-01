Ujjwala scheme to reach 1 cr more beneficiaries: FM

New Delhi: The Ujjwala scheme will be extended to one crore more beneficiaries, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said while presenting the Union Budget 2021.

“Ujjwala scheme will be expanded to over 1 crore more beneficiaries. We will add 100 more districts in the next three years to the city gas distribution network, ” the Finance Minister said.

Ms Sitharaman further said that a gas pipeline project will be taken up in Jammu and Kashmir.

She also announced a transport system operator (TSO) for regulating common carrier capacity in gas pipelines to boost gas-based economy.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is a scheme of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas for providing LPG connections to women from Below Poverty Line (BPL) households. Under the scheme, an adult woman belonging to a poor family not having LPG connection in her household, is an eligible beneficiary. Notably, so far, the scheme has reached 8 crore people.