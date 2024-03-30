Udhampur’s 10 Years’ Development Comparable To Earlier 6 Decades: Dr Jitendra

UDHAMPUR, Mar 30 : Union Minister and BJP Candidate for Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Jitendra Singh, while addressing a series of road side gatherings and public meetings in different parts of districts Udhampur today said, whoever has visited Udhampur before 2014 will bear out the transformational change that has taken place from 2014 to 2024 under the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Small hamlets, which did not even have decent footpaths for pedestrians, Udhampur has now emerged as the country’s top three districts in the construction of PMGSY rural roads, said Dr. Jitendra Singh. At one time, it was a common sight to see patients being carried from one place to either on foot or in a Palki, particularly in the upper reaches of Udhampur, but the same spots have today been connected with concrete roads and people are seen driving motor vehicles, he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, Udhampur was the first district in the country to have achieved almost 100% saturation in issuing AYUSHMAN Card or health insurance. Similarly, almost all the Viksit Bhart initiatives undertaken by the have achieved 100% or near 100 % saturation.

At the same time, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the aspirations of the youth have been fulfilled after PM Modi provided them equal opportunity and a level playing field. As a result, today boys and girls from here are going to Metro cities and competing with their counterparts there to make a mark in their careers.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, there are certain critics and cynics who say they cannot see any development in 10 years but at the same time avail the utility of all the new projects set up in the last 10 years.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Modi Govt gave centrally funded Medical College and Mukerjee tunnel from Chenani to Nashri to shorten the travel time by road.

The Minister said that earlier, Udhampur was known to be a “place of pedestrians” and there were Dogri folk songs written on ” Udhampure diyan Takkiyan” but under the Modi government, Udhampur has emerged as country’s top three districts in PMGSY road construction even in remotest areas.

He said, “Among over 700 districts in the country, Udhampur has become one of the top three districts.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed, adding that the district has now its own radio station for which a demand was raised in 1965, but this genuine demand was never fulfilled by the earlier government. Not only this, Udhampur has a passport office now, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said this constituency is in near future all set to become a tourist-cum-religious pilgrim destination as well as a centre for learning.

Talking about the success of Lavender revolution in Bhaderwah area of district Doda, Dr Jitendra Singh informed its cultivation is now being taken up in Basantgarh-Dudu area of Udhampur given its success.

The Minister exuded confidence that while in the upcoming general elections, Narendra Modi will return to power, with 400 seats, the voters of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha seat are going to script a new record by bestowing a 4 lakh plus record margin on Dr Jitendra Singh, and tumble the previous record voter turnout here. In the last election, this constituency had a record victory margin since the Independence, which was the highest in the history of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019”, Dr Jitendra Singh said.

Pawan Gupta, former Minister, BJP J&K Vice President Pawan Khajuria, BJP District President Arun Gupta, DDC Chairman Lal Chand, Senior leaders Balwant Mankotia, Akhil Parashar, local Sarpanches , DDC members, PRIs, among others, addressed the different meetings.