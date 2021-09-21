Udhampur Helicopter Crash: Both pilots succumb to injuries: Indian Army

Jammu, Sept 21: Army on Tuesday said both the pilots injured in a helicopter crash have succumbed during the treatment in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu based defence spokesman said, “both the pilots were critically injured during helicopter crash landing, evacuated to the nearest medical facility but later succumbed to their injuries.”

Earlier, Army said two pilots suffered injuries when one Cheetah Helicopter crash landed in Udhampur district.

The spokesman said during a training sortie in Patnitop area, Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter crash landed in Shiv Garh Dhar area in Udhampur district.

Two pilots suffered injuries and were evacuated to the hospital.

However, following the information, a police team was immediately dispatched to the area.

Police said there was foggy weather in the area and the helicopter reportedly crashed due to poor visibility.

On August 3, Army chopper crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Lake Dam in Basholi area of Kathua district in which two pilots were killed and the body of one of them was recovered. (Agencies)