Udhampur admin sets up control room to facilitate rural covid patients

UDHAMPUR: Udhampur administration has set up a control room (Nos. 01992270501, 9419215796, 9469144143) in the DRDA Complex to monitor and facilitate COVID-19 patients admitted in the Panchayat level COVID Care Centres/ Isolation Centres.

The Control Room will function under the overall control of Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Udhampur.

The staff deputed by the Health, RDD & ICDS department shall look after the patients in the Covid Care Centres. Respective Sarpanches shall also coordinate in the process.

The Block Development Officer concerned shall be the Nodal Officer at Block Level to oversee the whole scenario and make the necessary liaison with the SDMs/Tehsildars in case of urgency.