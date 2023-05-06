UAE, WHO send plane with medical supplies to Sudan

Abu Dhabi/Khartoum, May 6: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have completed the first medical aid delivery to Sudan, the WHO informs.

“The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the World Health Organization have delivered 30 tons of urgent medical supplies to Sudan today. A plane carrying supplies for injury treatment, emergency surgeries, and essential drugs arrived in Port Sudan Airport early this morning,” the WHO said in a Friday statement.

According to the release, the shipment is valued at $444,000 and includes enough medical supplies and essential medicines to reach 165,000 people.

“The shipment” is the first that WHO has been able to deliver by air to Sudan since the outbreak of the conflict,” the WHO said.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported over 400 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

