Two Youth Drown In River Tawi In Jammu, Rescue Operation Launched

Jammu, May 18: Two youths drowned in river Tawi last evening in Manwal area of Jammu district even as the search operation is underway to trace the bodies, officials said on Saturday.

An official said that two youth identified as Avikash Thakur (23), son of Ranjeet Singh and Rajinder Singh (19), son of Jugal Singh—both residents of Kishenpur Manwal drowned in the river Tawi last evening around 7 pm.

He said that they were taking bath in the river, which was evident as their cloths were found on banks of it.

“Immediately after the incident, locals rushed to the spot and informed the police and a search operation was launched, which is still underway.”

The official said that police and a team of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) are on job, but the bodies are yet to be traced. (KNO)