Two-wheeler, Shikaras damaged after road portion caves in at Dalgate

SRINAGAR: A two-wheeler and some Shikaras were damaged after a portion of road at world famous Dal Lake caved in on Wednesday afternoon. The roadside at Dalgate area caved in all of a sudden.

Officials said that no loss of life or injury was reported during the incident.

However, locals said that a Scooty, which was parked on the roadside got damaged and fell into the Dal Lake.

They said that some Shikaras were also damaged in the incident.