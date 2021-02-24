SRINAGAR: A two-wheeler and some Shikaras were damaged after a portion of road at world famous Dal Lake caved in on Wednesday afternoon. The roadside at Dalgate area caved in all of a sudden.
Officials said that no loss of life or injury was reported during the incident.
However, locals said that a Scooty, which was parked on the roadside got damaged and fell into the Dal Lake.
They said that some Shikaras were also damaged in the incident.
Two-wheeler, Shikaras damaged after road portion caves in at Dalgate
SRINAGAR: A two-wheeler and some Shikaras were damaged after a portion of road at world famous Dal Lake caved in on Wednesday afternoon. The roadside at Dalgate area caved in all of a sudden.